UFC 249: Fans Have Mixed Reactions After Seeing Empty Arena Ahead of Saturday's Event
Saturday evening, Daniel Cormier tweeted a video that showed the preparations for UFC 249. The fights, which will be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, were originally planned for April 18 before being canceled. The highly-anticipated event has now returned and will be held without fans in attendance, which caught some Twitter users by surprise.
Cormier's video showed a mostly-empty stadium, as well as tables spread around the octagon. There were specific areas for the commentators, translators, audio-video team and the commissioners. Several officials walked around wearing masks and gloves to avoid potentially spreading or contracting COVID-19. The emptiness was surreal, but Cormier was excited about the upcoming action.
When this video surfaced, there were numerous reactions. Some fans felt that it was much too early for the UFC to return from its postponement. In their opinion, having Jacare Souza test positive for the coronavirus following weigh-ins just added another level of risk. Others, however, were very excited about the return of Mixed Martial Arts. They have been missing the UFC since the last event on March 14 and were overjoyed about the various bouts.
