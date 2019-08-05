Former MLB Pitcher Tyrell Jenkins Involved in Fight at Softball Game

Tyrell Jenkins, a former MLB pitcher, was involved in one of the biggest sports brawls over the weekend. TMZ Sports was able to obtain a video of Jenkins throwing punches at a softball game in Texas.

While Jenkins may have been defending a teammate, the altercation was costly for the 27-year old as he has been suspended from the USA Softball District for one year. TMZ Sports said three other players received one-year suspensions while two other players are suspended for two years.

Jenkins was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He signed with the Cardinals for $1.3 million and decided not to play college football and baseball at Baylor. Jenkins never saw any major league action with the Cardinals, and in 2016 he traded to the Atlanta Braves.

On Jun. 22, 2016, Jenkins made his major-league debut as he pitched one inning against the Miami Marlins. He made his first major-league start on Jul. 6, and allowed just one run in four and two-thirds innings. The Texas native appeared in 14 games and posted a 2-4 record with a 5.88 ERA, 26 strikeout and 33 walks.

In December 2016, the Braves traded Jenkins to the Texas Rangers. Once the trade was completed, Jenkins was designated for assignment and was then claimed by the Cincinnati Reds on Dec. 23. The Reds then waived Jenkins before joining the San Diego Padres in January. He was assigned to the Padres AAA team, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and allowed 71 runs in less than 85 innings.

Jenkins attended Henderson High School in Henderson, Texas and was considered one of the top baseball and football prospects in the country.

“I would see plenty of them at basketball games because I could see more in the stands,” Jenkins said when talking about seeing baseball scouts at his games (via milb.com), “and you could always tell a scout because I knew most of the people in my hometown, and if I didn’t recognize someone, they were probably a scout. My adviser then, who’s my agent now, could point guys out, too. In those moments, I just wanted to show them I was an intense yet calm person, and they weren’t going to get to me.”