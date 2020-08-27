Tristan Thompson Joins NBA Players in Demanding Justice in Jacob Blake Shooting

✖

Tristan Thompson is showing his support for the NBA players protesting the Jacob Blake shooting. The Cleveland Cavaliers star went to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Blake being shot by police in Wisconsin. Blake is not in the NBA bubble since the Cavs didn't qualify, but his tweet shows that he's 100% behind the players after deciding to boycott the playoff games on Wednesday.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the league said in a statement.

WE DEMAND CHANGE! ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 26, 2020

Thompson's former teammate, LeBron James has been very outspoken about the Blake shooting. "I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America," James said to reporters earlier this week. "Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified." Blake, a Black man from Wisconsin was shot by police seven times, which led to him being paralyzed from the waist down. James wanted to know why Blake was shot multiple times with his back turned.

"If you're sitting here and telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him or just before the firing of guns, then you're sitting here and lying to not only me, but you're lying to every African American, every Black person in the community," James said. "Because we see it over and over and over." Along with James speaking out on the shooting, the Cavs also issued a statement this week.

"The effort to impact changes takes courage and commitment. Proud of the NBA and our teams," the Cavs said. "We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters across the NBA and WNBA. Together, we will continue to fight racism and social injustice. Thompson has been a member of the Cavs since 2011 and helped the team win the title in 2016. He has a daughter with his ex-girlfriend and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian.