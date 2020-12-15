Tommy 'Tiny' Lister: WWE Releases Zeus Highlight Reel After 'No Holds Barred' Star's Death

✖

Tommy "Tiny" Lister was known for his notable movie roles. However, WWE fans remember Lister when he was Zeus and had a feud with Hulk Hogan in 1989. After Lister's death, WWE released a highlight reel of Zeus. The feud began after Hogan and Zeus did battle in the 1989 film No Holds Barred and ended at the No Holds Barred pay-per-view in December of that year.

The video starts with Zeus being interviewed by Brother Love. He is then seen taking down Hogan and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake at Saturday Night's Main Event and goes on to show how dominant Zeus was during that year. Zeus teamed up with "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who died in 2011. Their manager was Sherri Martel (also known as Sensational Sherri), who died in 2007.

"The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989," WWE said in a statement after Lister's death. "One of Zeus' most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength."

Yesterday the WWE superstar Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, also known as Zeus dies at the aged of 62. He was amazing actor and a wrestler, he did awesome movies. I'm so sorry for the family and friends. He would be missed and rest in peace. The legend, The Awesome Zaus!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻😢#Tommyliste pic.twitter.com/EEVwle3uPg — Adriana González Robles (@lizz6921067) December 11, 2020

After Lister's run in WWE had made a short appearing in WCW as Z-Gangsta in 1996. It was one year after Friday was released, the film in which he played the role of Deebo. Lister was also known for his role in The Dark Knight where he played a prisoner.

"This is a dream from God," Lister said in a 2008 interview with BlackFlim.com. "I asked God to give me something big and he came through with this work. I made a career playing bad guys battling Hulk Hogan and playing opposite Ice Cube in big franchise projects that made a lot of money, but this character in ‘The Dark Knight’ is something different."