Tom Brady Shades Gwyneth Paltrow Over Comparisons of Lifestyle Brands

Tom Brady is known for winning Super Bowls, maintaining longevity in the NFL with his strict diet, and building a lifestyle and fitness brand with TB12. Well, now he will be known for shying away from a rather unique comparison.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Brady was compared to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who changed the lifestyle category with her brand known as Goop. As Ben Court, the author of the article wrote, the Patriots quarterback wasn’t necessarily excited about that comparison, saying, “you don’t need to be like a cyborg to be healthy.” You just have to make more good decisions than bad ones.

To Court’s point, the comparison does make sense to a certain degree. Both Brady and Paltrow are extremely famous, and they are known for being either hated or loved by many sections of society. There are football fans that simply root for anyone that’s not “Tom Brady” while there are movie fans that won’t watch anything that involved Paltrow.

That being said, the difference is that Goop covers all manner of subjects, including fashion and beauty. TB12, on the other hand, is built around fitness and healthy snack choices. Brady won’t be telling his fans how to properly dress for Italian summer or how to find flattering clothes. He just wants to help others work hard and achieve success.

“No one has to be Tom Brady,” he said during the interview. “I just get to be Tom Brady. You get to be you. Everyone has a choice. But if you want to be good at sports, you have to work hard at it. If you want to be healthy, you have to work at it. But you can’t say, ‘I want to be healthy,’ then eat sh–ty food and do crappy workouts.”

Of course, Brady isn’t as strict as others truly believe. Sure, he doesn’t eat ice cream, but the veteran QB still has treats when he so desires.

“If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza. You should never restrict what you really want,” he told the magazine. We’re humans, here for one life. What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like s–t and then wonder, Why am I eating s–t pizza?”

While Brady doesn’t exactly appreciate the comparisons to Paltrow, there is no denying that he is similarly successful with his brand and in life. He has found unprecedented success throughout his career, and now he is on a mission to help others change their lives.

Don’t tell Brady, but that sounds just a little similar to Paltrow.