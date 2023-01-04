Tom Brady Sends Emotional Message to Injured Bills Star Damar Hamlin, Makes Large Donation to Toy Drive

Many NFL stars sent messages to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest on Monday. One of the NFL stars who sent a message was Tom Brady who showed love to him, his family and the communities in Buffalo and Cincinnati.

"We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide."

According to Fox News, Brady donated $10,000 to Hamlin's toy drive on GoFundMe. Several other players donated at least $1,000 including Andy Dalton, Devin McCourty, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Andrew Whitworth, Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, Lloyd Cushenberry and Trey Lance. Hamlin's goal was to raise $2,500. As of Wednesday evening, the total has reached $6.6 million.

"We're simply awestruck by the level of support and generosity we've seen over the past two days," Hamlin's team wrote on the GoFundMe page. "With over $6 million raised, this fundraiser has become an overnight reminder of the incredible nature of humankind. Your actions directly reflect the type of human Damar is himself."

Hamlin is currently sedated and in critical condition at the Cincinnati Medical Center. He collapsed right after he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins late in the first quarter. The NFL postponed the game, and no makeup date has been announced.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.

"As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other. The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar."