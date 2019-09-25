Tom Brady Reveals Why He Sounded off on NFL Officials During Thursday Night Football

Tom Brady was not happy with the officiating during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, and expressed his frustration on Twitter. Naturally, his comments went viral and Brady addressed them on Westwood One Radio Monday, admitting he was just frustrated because he felt like there were too many penalties being called.

“I wasn’t trying to make any point,” Brady said via Pro Football Talk. “I’m a fan of the NFL. I’m a fan of football. More so than anything. I’ve been a fan of this game for 40 years of my life. My parents had me in the stands at Candlestick Park when Joe Montana threw to Dwight Clark and ‘The Catch.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As a fan of the sport when I’m watching the game, I want to see good, clean, hard-nosed football, and I’m a little bit of an old-school player in that way because for playing in this game for 20 years, you know, I recognize the many rules changes, the influence of the media, the influence of society. I want to see tough, hard-nosed football. When I was watching the other night I decided to turn it off ’cause I didn’t feel like that’s what I was seeing, and that’s all I was saying.”

While watching the game, Brady tweeted, “Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!” Moments later, Brady tweeted, “I’m turning off this game. I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore,”

But Brady wasn’t the only one to feel that way. Adam Schefter of ESPN found an interesting stat when it comes to penalties being called this season.

“Tom Brady had a point last night. There have been more Total Accepted Penalties called per team per game this year (7.8) than any year since 1947. That number was 6.7 in 2018, 2017, and 2016, so penalties are up 16% in 2019, which leads to more game stoppages and disjointed play,” Schefter said on Twitter.

What’s interesting about what Brady said is what happened last Sunday when the Patriots took on the Miami Dolphins. Raekwon McMillan, linebacker for the Dolphins, talked about how he legally hit Brady and an official had some words for him.

“Tom didn’t say anything but the referee said, ‘Stay off Tom.’ I put my hands up in the air and said ‘I got you,’” McMillan said to the Miami Herald via Fox News.

Let’s see if Brady will rip the officials this Thursday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers.