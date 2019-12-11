Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Pete Frates Who Championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The Boston community lost Pete Frates earlier this week, a former Boston College baseball player who had ALS and was the one who started the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Tom Brady learned about Frates’ passing and he decided to pay tribute to him on Twitter. Brady’s training company, TB12, sent a message to Frates first and Brady retweeted it with his own message.

“The only thing greater than his impact on ALS research was his impact on our community,” Brady wrote. “Thank you for your strength and courage under the toughest circumstances. We lost a great soul yesterday, Rest In Peace, Pete.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Brady’s fans commented on his post to also pay tribute to Frates.

“Well said. Pete truly was a great soul and a great example of grace under fire. I was so upset to hear of his passing. Rest In Peace Pete,” one fan wrote.

Another fan appreciated that Brady took the time to remember a Boston icon: “Well said Mr. Brady!!! Pete Frates was a warrior and a legend! As a fan of your work since the @UMichFootball days. Your class and hard work has always put you above other athletes in my opinion. Very cool you took time to think of Pete and write this piece!”

And another fan showed love to Brady for reflecting on what Frates meant to the community. “Tom Brady, I want to thank you for the time you take out of your busy life to write about something bigger than football. So many people get caught up in your performances on the field, they forget your performances off the field. For that I say thank you,” they wrote.

Frates passed away at the age of 34 and was a member of the Boston College baseball team from 2004 to 2007. In 2016, the team retired his No. 3 jersey and in June of this year, the school announced it will name its new baseball and softball facility the Pete Frates Center.

Frates was the one who got the Ice Bucket Challenge Started in 2014 and it led to 17 million people from around the world raising $200 million to help fight against ALS.

“A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity,” Boston College said in a statement. “He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”