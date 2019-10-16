Does Tom Brady Approve of Antonio Brown’s Request to Be Freed?

Tom Brady might want the same thing Antonio Brown does. On Tuesday, Brown went to Twitter to say “Free AB,” which likely means he wants to sign with an NFL team as soon as possible. Brown also shared the same post on Instagram and it was discovered that Brady was one of the many people who liked the post.

Does this mean Brady wants Brown back on the Patriots? One thing to remember about this move from Brady is that the star quarterback has been liking Brown’s posts on Instagram despite being cut from the team last month amid sexual misconduct allegations brewing around the former Patriots player. But when the team decided to move on from Brown following the reported accusations, Brady refused to share his feelings about it.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” Brady said on WEEI Sports Radio. “It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel.”

After Brady said that, he talked about how he cares about his teammates even if they move on from the team.

“There’s a lot of human elements and I think because as a player and a person I care deeply about my teammates,” Brady said. “I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be. From the day I started with this team, even back I’d say in college, it’s such a tight-knit group and you want everyone to become the best they can possibly be and you try to provide leadership. You try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential, whatever situation it is.

“I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. You invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That is what makes a great team. That is what makes a great brotherhood. I think in the end, that is the endearing trait about sports.”

The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal and he played in only one game which was Week Two against the Miami Dolphins in that game, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. Before Brown officially signed with the Pats, Al Michales of NBC Sports said Brady was “one million percent in” when owner Robert Kraft told him they were going to sign Brown. So maybe Brady wants Brown back on the Patriots roster if he can get his legal issues straight.