Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns Posts Touching Mother’s Day Tribute to Late Mom After Death Due to Coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated Mother's Day by paying tribute to his late mother who passed away from coronavirus in April. On Towns' Instagram story, he shared a screenshot of an old text message exchange he had with his mom, Jacqueline Towns, during Christmas last year. Jacqueline sent a message to her son who is one of the NBA's top young stars.

"My Son it seemed like I closed my eyes for just a moment and suddenly a man stood where a boy used to be, I (may) not carry you in my arms anymore but I always carry you in my heart," she wrote. "You are the sweetest present life has ever given me." Towns replied by wishing Jacqueline a "Merry Christmas." He also wrote on his Instagram story, "Miss you much."

.@KarlTowns shared a sweet message he got from his mom on Christmas ♥️ His mom passed away from Covid-19 in April. pic.twitter.com/pMGWZGpJvY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 10, 2020

"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns, due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the Timberwolves said in a statement at the time of her death. "Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, has been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th. "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, ad extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

"The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time," the statement continued. "They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie's life. The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and respectfully requests privacy at this time of great mourning."

Towns announced his mom was in the hospital back in March due to symptoms similar to coronavirus. It was not confirmed that Jacquline had contracted coronavirus at the time, but Towns revealed she was getting worse each day which landed her in a coma.