Tim Roth to Star in New Boxing Movie 'Punch'

✖

Tim Roth set to star in a new boxing movie. According to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor is attached to star in the New Zealand drama Punch. Roth will play Stan, "the demanding coach and notorious alcoholic father of Jim, a 17-year-old boxer in a small town." Jim is getting ready for his first professional fight but starts to think about his sexuality and career path after starting a relationship with Whetu, a Maori boy who hangs out at the beach.

Punch is scheduled to start filming on Nov. 9. It will be directed by Welby Ings and produced by Robin Murphy of Robin Murphy productions. "Working with Welby to bring to life the story of Jim has been an absolute pleasure, and I have no doubt he’ll bring the same artistry and passion for the stories of his community he expressed in his short films to Punch, where he not only takes us on the unique journey of one young man, but speaks to the universal experience of discovering your own true self." Murphy said in a statement. Ings shared his thoughts about working with Roth.

"After developing a story that is close to my heart for what seems like an age, we are all thrilled to be heading into production, and I am so excited to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented Tim Roth," Welby stated. Roth, 59, has been in the industry for nearly 40 years and has starred in variety of films. He is most known for appearing in Quentin Tarantino movies such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Four Rooms and The Hateful Eight. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the 1995 film Rob Roy.

"The one thing that is remarkable about Quentin's dialogue is he's - he has done all of your improvising for you," Roth said in an interview with NPR in January. "He's already jumped the gun on that. Your - it arrives. And it just falls out of you. Sometimes, you have to ask him, you know, what his musical rhythm is for a particular sentence. And, you know - and he will read it out for you. He'll say it. And you go, oh, I get it. I get it. But, you know, a lot of the work that you - to make things seem natural and also not natural, which is - you know, it's not realism necessarily."