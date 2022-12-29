Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Cowboys vs Titans

There are only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, which means a few teams will likely clinch a playoff spot this week. Tonight (Dec. 29), the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video. Fans with mobile devices can watch the game on NFL+.

The Cowboys (11-4) have clinched a spot in the playoffs and have a chance to win the NFC East if they win the next two games and the Philadelphia Eagles lose the next two. One of the biggest reasons for the Cowboys' success is their two running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott has rushed for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns on 204 carries, while Tony Pollard has rushed for 988 yards and nine touchdowns on 186 carries. Pollard won't play tonight as he's dealing with a thigh injury.

"I think we're a better team when we're going back and forth. Just the way we're wearing down the defense, OK, I may go three, Tony may go three. He might run it three times in a row. You see how he's wearing the defense," Elliott said, per ESPN. "Honestly, man, TP is playing some really good football right now. We as a team, it only benefits our team the more touches he gets. I mean s—, you can't say you a team guy when everything's going good. Sometimes your role changes."

The Titans (7-8) have not been playing good football for the last month. After getting off to a 7-3 start, the Titans have lost their last five games. The good news is they are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the lead in the AFC South. But if the Titans are going to make a playoff push, they will have to do it without quarterback Ryan Tannehill as he was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The Titans announced that Joshua Dobbs will start against the Cowboys.

"He's a very bright young man and he's working really hard to pick everything up," Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing said, per ESPN. "There's some familiarity and carryover in the terminology from where he was in Cleveland. I was with [Browns coach Kevin] Stefanski in Minnesota, so I can try to give some 'Spanish to English' to him a little bit."