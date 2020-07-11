'The Sandlot' Reunion Trailer: Watch it Here

✖

In 1993, baseball fans expressed adoration for The Sandlot and its cast of goofy characters. Nearly three decades later, the film's stars are getting back together for a reunion. Patrick Renna, the man who portrayed Ham, just dropped a trailer for The Sandlot cast reunion.

Renna, a newly-minted YouTuber, debuted the trailer on his channel. He showed several of the cast members taking part in the reunion special, as well as some guests. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier and third baseman Justin Turner are among those joining in on the fun. The special will air exclusively on YouTube on July 15 and will provide a walk down memory lane for the film's stars.

"I never realized how much technical expertise goes into these things," Renna said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We started with Secrets Of The Sandlot just to get a feel for how it works one-on-on. Still, going from one guest to 19 that, we didn't know what we had in store for ourselves."

Turner and his wife, Kourtney, helped organize the event. According to the trailer, all proceeds and donations from this reunion special will go to charity through the Justin Turner Foundation. This organization serves homeless veterans, children and their families battling life-altering illnesses and diseases, as well as various youth baseball organizations.

In addition to the cast reunion, Renna also spoke about a pending TV reboot. There are plans in the works for a Disney+ series focusing on the core group of baseball players from the film. However, this series would follow them in their adult lives and would take place 25 years after the original.

"We all met on it, and all the guys are interested in it," Renna said. "The concept is we're grown up, and we have our own kids. And so it's, there's some cool angles to it. The TV show would take place in the late '80s, which talk about an amazing era to do a TV show. I mean, you got Stranger Things and all these little fun '80s throwback TV shows and things like that. So I think that would just be a blast for Ham Porter to don his most fashionable '80s garb."

While the reboot is still in the works, fans of The Sandlot can still revisit the film on July 15. These fans can join current baseball players, as well as several actors from the film, as they quote some of the iconic lines. They can also help raise money for those in need.