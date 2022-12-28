Terrell Owens Has Been in Contact With NFL Team for Big Return

Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.

"Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small," Daniel said. "He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

Owens is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after recording 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. Owens was selected to the All-Pro First Team five times, the Pro Bowl six times and the 2000s All-Decade Team. He spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers but also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Owens holds multiple NFL records, including being the only player in NFL history to score a touchdown against all 32 NFL teams and the only player in NFL history to have 800-yard receiving seasons with five different teams.

"Just let him prove it," Daniel said. "Just put him on the field. We can all make a lot of skeptical comments about what he can do. The reason he's doing this is because he knows he can do this. He will never let anyone say what he has the ability to do. Leave it up to his ability and let his skills speak for themselves."

If Owens were to sign with the Cowboys, he would be the oldest player in NFL history. The Cowboys haven't publicly commented on Owens, but team owner Jerry Jones is known for making a big splash when it comes to free-agent signings.