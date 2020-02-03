Super Bowl 2020: Tom Brady Teases Retirement in Hulu Ad, Leaves Fans Annoyed

Tom Brady caused an uproar on social media last week when he posted a photo of himself in a football stadium. The fans felt that this was a sign that he would be leaving the New England Patriots, but it was later revealed to be a tease for a Super Bowl LIV commercial. The ad dropped on Sunday afternoon and showed Brady advertising live sports on Hulu.

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future… pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

Brady spoke about having a big announcement for his fans as the commercial started, which immediately made some viewers expect the worst. The Patriots’ fanbase was bracing for news that their favorite quarterback would be retiring or leaving for a different team. Instead, they were simply faced with a prepared statement about Hulu’s live offerings.

“So to my teammates, my family, and most of all my fans, you deserve to hear this from me,” Brady said to a soundtrack of somber music. “Hulu doesn’t just have live sports. According to the script they just gave me, Hulu also has your favorite cable channels, plus the greatest shows, movies, and originals of all time. So it’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it.”

Brady finished his ad by saying that he is not going anywhere. He will be returning to the NFL in 2020 and suiting up for someone. Although the destination has not been revealed due to the veteran being a pending free agent.

“Almost gave me a mini heart attack,” one fan commented after watching the Hulu advertisement. Another said that Brady is a very sneaky man. The fans were scared after seeing Brady’s face pop up during a black-and-white commercial, and they were still recovering long after it aired.

With the relief of hearing Brady confirm that he will be returning for his 21st season came some fear from the Patriots fans. They want the veteran back at Gillette Stadium, but that is not guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Las Vegas Raiders will be pursuing Brady if he becomes a free agent. Although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that the New England Patriots are considering offering Brady $30 million per year to keep him on the roster.

Brady’s future is still in flux, but the one thing that has been confirmed is that he will be returning for another season. He will also be seen in countless Hulu commercials over the coming months.

