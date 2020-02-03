Super Bowl 2020: Ellen DeGeneres Weighs in on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Halftime Performance

Celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, were just like everyone else during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s electric Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance. Everyone was stunned by the two singers, who ran through 13 songs in less than 20 minutes. The duo each performed a medley of their hits before coming together for “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

“My friend [Lopez], along with [Shakira] put on one heck of a halftime show,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “Love you JLo!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

DeGeneres was not the only celebrity to chime in on the performance.

“They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show,” Kim Kardashian West tweeted.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Alex Rodriguez, who happens to be engaged to Lopez, wrote. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

“[Jennifer Lopez] and [Shakira] and all the special guests were so incredible!!!” Lady Gaga, who performed a Super Bowl halftime show herself, tweeted. “What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women.”

“Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! [Shakira] [Jennifer Lopez] everything that’s yes,” Pink added.

“They are having fun!!!!” Khloe Kardashian tweeted. “Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!!”

“Best Super Bowl show!” The Chainsmokers wrote. “Congrats to [Shakira] [Jennifer Lopez] and the [NFL] for an amazing performance… if I was 14 I would have had a heart attack watching those two do that.”

Calling the halftime show a marathon is an understatement. Each performer had their own set, with Shakira going on stage first. She ran through “She World,” “Empire,” “Wherever, Whenever,” “I Like It Like That” with Bad Bunny, “Chantaje” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Lopez then took over, performing “Jenny From The Block,” “Get Right,” “Waiting For Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “Mi Gente” with J. Balvin and “On The Floor.” Her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz joined her mom for “Born in the U.S.A.” before Shakira came back for a climactic “Let’s Get Loud” performance.

Marc Anthony was a proud dad after seeing Emme perform, sharing a screenshot of her performance.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” he wrote. “You are my [heart] and I am forever yours.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images