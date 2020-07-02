Stimulus Checks: Panthers' Tre Boston Smacks Down 'Deceiving' Investment Tweet

✖

Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston had a big problem with a financial expert who had a tweet about stimulus checks. Douglas A. Boneparth, the president of Bone Fide Wealth, recently tweeted a message on how to invest in a stimulus check The tweet, which has been deleted, talks about how much Tesla has grown and how to invest in the company. That did not sit well with Boston, who knows people need the $1,200 to pay bills.

"I hate deceiving facts like this, b/c if you qualified for the stimulus check you most likely needed to pay your BILLS from 4+ months!" Boston wrote. "$1,200 is nothing when your rent is let's say a modest $500 now add that up let’s say just 2 months of the 4? So is that what you did with yours?" Boneparth noticed Boston replied to him and apologized for the tweet.

"Apologies, Tre," Boneparth wrote. "This is a cynical joke about Tesla hitting all time highs today and how ridiculous it would be to gamble with that money. I hope people who received a stimulus used it to feed themselves and their families or bought essential items."

Stimulus checks have been sent out to American citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A second set of stimulus checks is likely, and President Donald Trump wants the payments to be bigger than the first.

"I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly," Trump said. "I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion." Trump also said the next stimulus package should create a "great incentive to work," which was in reference to the extra $600 in unemployment benefits.

Boston, 28, joined the Panthers last year after spending the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He was originally drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of North Carolina in 2014. Boston was a member of the Panthers for three seasons before being cut by the team in 2017. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and posted a career-high five interceptions. In 88 career games, Boston has tallied 14 interceptions and 38 passes defended with one touchdown.