Steelers Make Big Decision on Coach Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the call on their head coach. On Tuesday, the team announced they have signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. It will keep Tomlin as the Steelers head coach through at least the 2024 season.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2024 season," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship."

The Steelers are one of the rare teams in the NFL who don't hire head coaches every three-five years. Tomlin has been with the Steelers for 14 seasons and is only the third Steelers coach since 1969. Hall of Famer Chuck Knoll was the Steelers head coach from 1969-91. Hall of Fame Bill Cowher was the head coach from 1992-2006. Tomlin is currently the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and tied the late Marty Schottenheimer as the only two head coaches in NFL history to have 14 consecutive non-losing seasons to start their careers.

"I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons," Tomlin said. "We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season."

Tomlin, 49, was hired by Pittsburgh after spending one season as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. In his second season with the Steelers, Tomlin led the team to a Super Bowl win over the Arizona Cardinals, becoming the youngest coach in NFL history to coach and win a Super Bowl. Tomlin also became the fastest to win a Super Bowl title in Steelers history.

In his career with the Steelers, Tomlin led the franchise to seven AFC North titles, nine playoff berths and two Super Bowl appearances. He has compiled a 145-78-1 record, raking 12th in NFL history with a regular-season record of 67 games over .500. In 2020, the Steelers won the AFC North after starting the season a franchise-best 11-0. The Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round of the playoffs.