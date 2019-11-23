Steelers’ Anthony Chickillo Reportedly Cleared of Wrongdoing in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested back in mid-October after an alleged domestic violence incident. This reportedly occurred during the Steelers’ bye week and resulted in an NFL investigation. However, now sources have revealed that the league closed the case on Friday, clearing the linebacker.

According to ESPN, there was sufficient evidence in the case. Chickillo will not be facing any punishment from the league in terms of a suspension or a fine, and he can continue suiting up each week.

Following the incident at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, Chickillo was originally charged with three misdemeanors. His girlfriend was cited for harassment during the incident.

Chickillo was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list following the arrest but was later added back to the active roster. The reason was that all charges were dropped less than two weeks later. Both Chickillo and his girlfriend decided that they did not want to pursue the charges.

According to the original arrest report, Chickillo and his girlfriend began to argue over table games but the situation escalated in their room. Pole vaulter Alysha Newman, 25, told the police that Chickillo allegedly grabbed both her arms and threw her against a wall and a door. In addition, she said that the linebacker had broken her $900 phone and that she had been forced to hide in the bathroom until the police arrived.

“In regard to the recent incident involving Anthony Chickillo, we will continue to gather information, and we will fully cooperate with the NFL‘s investigation. Any discipline involving the player will be determined after the gathering of further information from law enforcement and the League Office,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said following Chickillo’s arrest.

There was a scenario in which the Steelers would choose to part ways with the linebacker based on this incident, but they were not ultimately forced to make a decision about his future with the team. With the legal charges withdrawn and the NFL’s investigation over, the Steelers can proceed forward with Chickillo as a contributing member of the defense.

Originally a sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Chickillo has spent his entire professional career with the Steelers. He has been active for 57 career games, starting nine, and served as a rotational defender. Chickillo has registered 81 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks in his career, which prompted a two-year, $8 million contract prior to the 2019 season. He was set to be a free agent following the 2018 season, but the Steelers wanted Chickillo to remain on the roster.

Photo Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty