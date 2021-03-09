Soulja Boy Issues Challenge to WWE Superstar

✖

Are WWE fans about to see Soulja Boy in a match? On Tuesday, the 30-year-old hip-hop artist went to Twitter to call out Randy Orton. In the tweet, Soulja Boy told Orton, "Enough talking set it up." This comes after Orton tweeted at Soulja Boy letting him know wrestling is not fake.

This feud began last week after Soulja Boy called wrestling fake on Twitter. That caught Orton's attention and leading him to go off at him. "Fake? Dare this p— to step up," Orton wrote. "He don't like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b— when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Ain't nuthin but a b— a—..."

Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks. https://t.co/EvZUOcJ3Hx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 9, 2021

Soulja Boy had a response of his own. "Do u know who the f— I am," Soulja Boy wrote. "I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????" Orton went a little further and challenged Soulja Boy to get in a WWE ring to see how fake it really is.

Yeah that shit is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh 🤔 https://t.co/ETJbsiCz0p — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 9, 2021

"'Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year," Orton wrote. "Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? F— that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya." Soulja Boy then doubled on his claim of wrestling being fake.

"If you mad because I spit facts just say that," he stated. "What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World." Randy Orton vs. Soulja Boy would be an interesting matchup for WrestleMania 37, but Orton will likely face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. However, Orton and Soulja Boy have put the building blocks for a match at SummerSlam in August.