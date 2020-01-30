‘SNL’ Alum Leslie Jones Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Vanessa Bryant Following Death of Kobe, Gianna

SNL alum Leslie Jones recently took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking message to Vanessa Bryant, following the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. In the post, Jones wrote, “I pray for mercy and grace for you @vanessabryant your loss is just heartbreaking. I also pray mercy and grace for the victims and their love ones who are suffering pain we could never imagine. So sorry for your loss. I pray that God wraps you in his love. #willbeprayingforallofyou.” She also included a photo of Bryant kissing one of her daughter’s hands, as well as a screenshot from a news report that featured photos of the other seven victims involved the fatal helicopter crash.

View this post on Instagram

This is not Jones’ first comments on the tragic situation, as she previously took to Instagram to mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna by sharing a photo of the father and daughter pair.

“Omg I just can not believe this!! I’m just in tears. Damn @kobebryant my prayers go up for you and your daughter and love ones. I’m in tears right now damn!! #telltheonesyouloveyoulovethem,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

View this post on Instagram

Jones also took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to write, “Dude I’m in tears right now!! @kobebryant damn His daughter too omg I just don’t know what to say! Everyone please pray for his family!! This is so crazy!”

Jones shared her newest post to Twitter as well, and has been receiving a lot of replies, such as one follower who wrote back, “I pray for Kobe’s mom too. I got a son almost 41. I refuse to think of losing him. But I sure feel for Kobe’s mom. That’s her baby. Her heart has to be so shattered.”

“Just seeing ALL of their faces. Soooo tragic and gutwrenching. So much promise of all in different ways. May God comfort their loved ones during their time of need!” another user exclaimed.

“We also need to pray for Vanessa’s parents. They lost a granddaughter and a son-in-law. Let’s not forget them. All the victims extended family and friends are in my prayers,” someone else offered.

“Yes…so heartbroken for his wife daughters, family and all of us for losing this great being…hugs love God and Angel’s surround her,” one last user commented.

The crash is currently under investigation, but it has been reported that the coroner’s office has ruled it an accident.