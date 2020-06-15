Simone Biles Chops Long Braids to Shoulder-Length Hair

✖

U.S. Olympian Simone Biles surprised fans on Instagram recently when she unveiled a new hairstyle. She chopped off her long hair, which she regularly wore in braids, and showed off a new look. The gymnast trimmed her hair to shoulder-length, which many viewed as a drastic departure.

Biles showed off her new hair with several photos on Instagram. The first two showed her posing in the kitchen. "Snip snip," she wrote in the caption. Later photos showed her posing with her dogs, as well as relaxing near the kitchen. Regardless of the setting, the fans made it clear that they enjoyed Biles' new look and voiced this opinion in the comments section.

"ah it looks STUNNING!!" one fan proclaimed on Instagram. Several others agreed with this sentiment and said that they loved the new look. Another referred to the style as "simply beautiful" and dubbed Biles "the queen." One commenter tried to get political while talking about her medals, but the vocal majority simply showed support.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to avoid their favorite hairstylists for months on end due to health and safety concerns. However, Biles lives in Texas, which is currently in Phase 3 of Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening plan. Restaurants and bars can reopen at reduced capacity while sporting events can take place.

Barbershops and salons actually opened during Phase 2, albeit with stricter guidelines. Abbott recommended that all businesses adopt an appointment-only policy and try to limit walk-ins. Additionally, customers must remain at least six feet apart as part of social distancing. Facemasks are not required as part of Abbott's reopening plan, but the governor strongly recommended that both the stylists and customers wear them.

Biles is not the only Olympian making a major hairstyle change amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Shaun White also showed off the change that he made in his life. He bleached his hair, ending the era of the Flying Tomato and impressing fans with his ability to rock a different hair color.

The gold medal-winning snowboarder teased the new look with a photo of him sitting in the stylist's chair. He had bleaching product in his hair while he held his finger to his lips. White later unveiled the finished product, platinum blonde hair perfectly styled. "Shaun le blanc," he wrote in the caption of his photo. Similar to Biles, the fans reacted by expressing their excitement about the new look.