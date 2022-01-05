Shaquille O’Neal to Host Massive Event Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Shaquille O’Neal is doing it big once again for the Super Bowl. On Wednesday, the former NBA superstar announced he’s bringing back his Big Game Weekend to Los Angeles with Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX. The event will take place on the Friday before the Super Bowl (Friday, Feb. 11) at The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Shaq’s Fun House, which is in its fourth year, is O’Neal’s personal live event platform that pairs an over-the-the-top-VIP music festival with a carnival experience. The event is open to the public and has attracted some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment such as Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Rob Gronkowski, Jamie Foxx, Dak Prescott, Reggie Bush, and dozens of other stars. The musical guests for this year include Lil Wayne, Zedd and special guest Diplo with a special Halftime Show Featuring DJ Diesel presented by Pepsi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s always great to come home to my favorite city, Los Angeles, and I couldn’t be more excited to kick-off the biggest weekend in sports with our most over-the-top edition of Shaq’s Fun House to date,” O’Neal said in a statement. “With the help of my friends at FTX, get ready to see performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo, experience a full carnival, and enjoy a true taste of LA with food provided by some of the city’s best restaurants. Los Angeles, you have my word that Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX will go down as our 4th championship we have won together! “

And with a party like O’Neal is throwing, there will be plenty of food options for fans to choose from. Some of the restaurants featured at the event are Roscoe’s House Of Chicken And Waffles, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Diddy Riese, Meat District Butcher Crafted Premium Burgers, Daring Foods Plant-Based Chicken, and Papa Johns Pizza. And fans will be able to enjoy notable attractions such as FTX Ferris Wheel, carnival rides, games, circus performers, dining experiences and brand activations.

“Every year, Shaq’s Fun House brings an unforgettable fan experience to ‘big game weekend’ and we are excited to be the presenting partner of this year’s festivities,” Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, said in a statement. “I have always been a fan of Shaq and the energy he brings to his work and to entertaining is unmatched, making it an easy decision to work with him on this year’s Fun House. We are looking forward to working with him and elevating both the Fun House and FTX brand through this joint effort.”