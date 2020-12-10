Shaquille O'Neal Gets Water Thrown in Face by Brandi Rhodes, and AEW Fans Are Rolling

Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this week and sat down with Tony Schiavone and Brandi Rhodes. O'Neal was there to talk about the incident with Rhodes and Jade Cargill weeks back where Cargill attacked Rhodes with a steel chair backstage. O'Neal, the four-time NBA champion called out Rhodes on Twitter, but during the interview, he said he was playing up to his TV persona.

Later on in the interview, Schiavone brought up the idea of a possible Rhodes vs. Cargill match. O'Neal also wants the match to happen. Rhodes said she could see that happening, and as she left the room, O'Neal told Rhodes she should watch Cargill learn a thing or two. Rhodes then got angry, which led to her throwing a cup of water in his face.

Cargill debuted in AEW last month and teased that O'Neal would make an appearance. At the time, Cargill interrupted Brandi Rhodes' husband, Cody Rhodes, which led to Brandi confronting Cargill on stage. In August, O'Neal said he would in the ring with Cody. It's uncertain when and if that will happen, but it's clear the former NBA star in the middle of an interesting AEW storyline. Here's a look at fans reacting to O'Neal's water incident on AEW.