Shaquille O'Neal Gets Water Thrown in Face by Brandi Rhodes, and AEW Fans Are Rolling
Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this week and sat down with Tony Schiavone and Brandi Rhodes. O'Neal was there to talk about the incident with Rhodes and Jade Cargill weeks back where Cargill attacked Rhodes with a steel chair backstage. O'Neal, the four-time NBA champion called out Rhodes on Twitter, but during the interview, he said he was playing up to his TV persona.
Later on in the interview, Schiavone brought up the idea of a possible Rhodes vs. Cargill match. O'Neal also wants the match to happen. Rhodes said she could see that happening, and as she left the room, O'Neal told Rhodes she should watch Cargill learn a thing or two. Rhodes then got angry, which led to her throwing a cup of water in his face.
EXCLUSIVE sit down interview with @shaq & @TheBrandiRhodes hosted by @tonyschiavone24.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/BoeBReXerH
Cargill debuted in AEW last month and teased that O'Neal would make an appearance. At the time, Cargill interrupted Brandi Rhodes' husband, Cody Rhodes, which led to Brandi confronting Cargill on stage. In August, O'Neal said he would in the ring with Cody. It's uncertain when and if that will happen, but it's clear the former NBA star in the middle of an interesting AEW storyline. Here's a look at fans reacting to O'Neal's water incident on AEW.
prevnext
Play with a 👑, look like a 🤡. Tell your big mouthed windbag @Jade_Cargill to watch me. Maybe she’ll learn to deliver a promo that doesn’t sound like a child’s first Easter speech. This ain’t open mic night. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SEySNhl9yV— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 10, 2020
Shaq’s face when Brandi Rhodes threw the water in his face 😂 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/L6MtJFpheC— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) December 10, 2020
prevnext
Brandi Rhodes throws water on Shaq during an episode of AEW.
2020 is too wild. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/i5inxAaoEY— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) December 10, 2020
Brandi Rhodes has CENA NUFF of Shaquille O'Neal #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EIxEY125TY— Kenton (@Kenton_la) December 10, 2020
prevnext
I just watched Brandi Rhodes throw a drink in Shaw’s face. Wow, 2020. #AEWDynamite— emancipated member of gen z (@rouseyshirai) December 10, 2020
Brandi Rhodes did this to Shaq? what is she thinking i hope she will be on a shaq a fool segment very soon @AEWonTNT @NBAonTNT— Jason Cowboysfan (@JasonCowboysMan) December 10, 2020
prevnext
I did NOT expect to see Brandi Rhodes throwing a drink over Shaq’s face and calling him an overgrown asshole 😂 #AEWDynamite— Kenny McIntosh 🏳️🌈 (@KennyMcITR) December 10, 2020
Shaq's face is the new meme! Thanks Brandi Rhodes! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NiVe3DV5UQ— Lindsie Rodgers (Lindsie Starr) (@MsLindsieStarr) December 10, 2020
prevnext
Brandi Rhodes may have just angered the giant known as Shaq.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/H7FdUFKKLS— G.O.W (@GodofWrestling) December 10, 2020
So what was the point of this Shaq & Brandi Rhodes interview #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/F6F2JOQ8px— Stephen 🇨🇦 (@Stephen86210871) December 10, 2020
prevnext
Brandi Rhodes just threw a cup of water on Shaq, and we're off to the races....where do you see this going? #AEWDynamite— WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) December 10, 2020
HELL YEAH!!! Brandi Rhodes stirring the pot, and I like @SHAQ in AEW, True Wrestling fan and Well Respected Athlete! #AEWDynamite— Jay (@tenthletteronly) December 10, 2020
prev
OMG BRANDI RHODES JUST THREW WATER ON SHAQ 😂😂😂 #AEWDynamite— Kevin.(12-12) (@KevinMichael_23) December 10, 2020