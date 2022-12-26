Shaq Reveals Weight Loss, Plans to Lose Even More

Shaquille O'Neal is not waiting until the new year to lose weight. The NBA legend recently spoke to Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight to talk about his new New Year's Eve special, The Shaq-tacular Spectacular which will air on Meta. O'Neal revealed that he has lost a lot of weight and planning to lose more.

"I lost 40 pounds," O'Neal said. "I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons." O'Neal went on to say his goal is to lose 20 more pounds by March 6 which is his 51st birthday. "Shirt off. Chiseled," he continued.

One of the reasons O'Neal is focusing on his health is what he discovered after getting some blood work back. "I got a couple people involved — It's all about eating right. I got some blood work done, a friend of mine called me and said, 'You're fat,' and she gave me this guy's name, and he did some blood work, and you know, 'cause I was the athlete — I wasn't a salad eater. I won't pay attention to any of that. I don't care about none of that," O'Neal stated. "I didn't know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew. So, he was saying you can't do this, you can't do that, more vegetables, my iron's low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped."

O'Neal went on share advice to those who are looking to lose weight, which includes walking 30 minutes a day. He then said to eliminate vices, and for O'Neal, that's bread and soda. O'Neal said the goal for him is to "be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg."

Fans will see a slimmer O'Neal at his New Year's Eve special which features performances from Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, WHIPPED CREAM, and O'Neal himself. There will also be special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek, and fans can watch the special on Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger's Watch Together on Saturday (Dec. 31) at 6:30 p.m. ET.