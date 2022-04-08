Serena Williams Teases Tennis Comeback Amid Retirement Rumors

✖

Serena Williams could be making her way back on the tennis court very soon. The 40-year-old tennis pro posted a video to her Instagram story with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two were at the Bitcoin Conference in Maimi and discussing her comeback.

"We've been talking about my comeback," Williams said. "He's been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon." There have been rumors about Williams' retirement after her longtime coach, Patrick Mouratoglou announced he will work full-time with former World No.1 Simona Halep, according to Sports Illustrated. Mouratoglou has been coaching Williams since 2012.

Serena Williams on her Instagram Story dispelling any assumptions that just because her longtime coach is working with someone else now, that doesn’t mean she’s done with tennis. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kevz2yHO24 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 7, 2022

"I have the highest respect for her but it was out of the question at the time," Mouratoglou wrote in a statement, per ESPN. "A few weeks later, I had a conversation with Serena, and the door opened for me, at least short term, to work with someone else." The last time Williams played in a tournament was Wimbledon last year. She retired in the first round due to an ankle injury.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," Williams wrote in the Instagram post. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on — and off — the court meant the world to me." After the Wimbledon loss, Williams sat out the US Open, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and this year's Australian Open. The next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open which starts on May 23. It doesn't look like Williams will compete in the French Open, but if she's ready to go by Wimbledon, fans can expect her return on June 27 which is when the tournament in London begins.

Williams is the most accomplished tennis player in the open era. She has won the Australian Open seven times, the French Open three times, Wimbledon seven times and the US Open six times. She has also won 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles with her sister Venus Williams. Serena and Venus Williams' story was told in the film King Richard which stars Will Smith, who won an Oscar for his role as Richard Williams.