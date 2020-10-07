Seattle Storm Win 2020 WNBA Championship, and Social Media Goes Wild
The Seattle Storm has done it again. On Tuesday night, the Storm took down the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to win the league championship. It's the fourth time in the franchise's history and the second time in three years the team has won the title.
"That's definitely a reality," Storm's Sue Bird said to reporters when talking about not losing in the playoffs. "We had our full roster. We knew that from the beginning that I guess we had a leg up on a lot of teams from that standpoint. We were really lucky. We talked about early, being very lucky that we had our full roster." Like the NBA, all the WNBA teams played the 2020 season in a bubble that was located at the IMG Academy in Florida. Bird said despite winning the title, the Storm had their share of challenges.
"This still was a very challenging season with a lot of ups and downs, living in a bubble, being away," Bird added. "So like every team, we had our moments, for sure." Bird has been with the Storm since 2002 and has won four titles along with being named an All-Star 11 times. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Storm winning their fourth championship.
🏆THE SEATTLE STORM ARE WNBA CHAMPIONS!🏆 pic.twitter.com/B9on13Cvke— espnW (@espnW) October 7, 2020
prevnext
CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SCJig6sdJP— WNBA (@WNBA) October 7, 2020
THE @seattlestorm ARE YOUR 2020 #WNBA CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3sPLr7Npdi— WNBA (@WNBA) October 7, 2020
prevnext
Seattle has won its fourth WNBA championship.
The Storm swept the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 win Tuesday.
Stewart: 26 points, 10 of 14 FG
Bird: 5 points, 7 assists, 2 blocks (33 assists in the Finals)
Loyd: 19 points, 9-of-17 FG
Wilson: 18 points, 7 of 15 FG pic.twitter.com/PbmMb6AItR— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) October 7, 2020
“This year has been a lot for me. This is for Kobe, Gigi and the Bryant Family and for Breonna Taylor.”
Jewell Loyd, the Gold Mamba, spoke after winning the WNBA championship. pic.twitter.com/yyIwnr2STV— ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2020
prevnext
Breanna Stewart, who was out last season with an achilles injury, is 26 and only getting better 🔥
◾ 2x Finals MVP— ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2020
◾ 2x WNBA Champion
◾ 2018 League MVP pic.twitter.com/r2NguQJf3g
Truly incredible that @breannastewart was named @WNBA Finals MVP after tearing her achilles. She has to be one the toughest competitors the game has ever seen. What a freaking WINNER.— LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) October 7, 2020
prevnext
Thread.
I've done this before. Doing it again.
Here's some of the championships won by the amazing @S10Bird
1995 Empire State Games— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 7, 2020
1997 New York City HS
1997 New York State HS
1998 New York City HS
1998 New York State HS
1998 High School National
1999 Big East pic.twitter.com/fWi6eZGGoK
Sue Bird's titles, continued..
2000 Big East— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 7, 2020
2000 NCAA
2000 Jones Cup
2001 Big East
2002 Big East
2002 NCAA
2002 World Challenge
2002 Worlds
2004 WNBA
2004 Olympics
2007 Russian League
2007 EuroLeague
2007 FIBA Americas
2008 Russian League
2008 EuroLeague
2008 Olympics pic.twitter.com/k8zCCn1r7y
prevnext
Sue Bird's titles, continued
2008 FIBA Diamond Ball
2009 EuroLeague
2009 Ekaterinburg Invitational
2010 EuroLeague
2010 WNBA
2010 Worlds
2012 Russian League
2012 Olympics
2013 Russian League
2014 Russian League
2014 Worlds
2016 Olympics
2018 WNBA
And now, 2020 WNBA
LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/FoU3JVzBZb— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 7, 2020
Straight up dominance! Congrats to the @seattlestorm a truly elite TEAM! 2020 @WNBA champions!! Special s/o to @S10Bird on her 4th championship! When we talk about sustained organzational succes & “culture” we gotta give it up to the Storm! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🏀🏆🏆🏆🏆 #WNBAFinals— Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) October 7, 2020
prevnext
@seattlestorm congrats on winning the @WNBA chip! You all deserved it by displaying some beautiful basketball.— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 7, 2020
So basically the Storm are the team who just wins. pic.twitter.com/D06k3zJnWY— Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) October 7, 2020
prev
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LK2WND2nBx— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 7, 2020