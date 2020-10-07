Seattle Storm Win 2020 WNBA Championship, and Social Media Goes Wild

The Seattle Storm has done it again. On Tuesday night, the Storm took down the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to win the league championship. It's the fourth time in the franchise's history and the second time in three years the team has won the title.

"That's definitely a reality," Storm's Sue Bird said to reporters when talking about not losing in the playoffs. "We had our full roster. We knew that from the beginning that I guess we had a leg up on a lot of teams from that standpoint. We were really lucky. We talked about early, being very lucky that we had our full roster." Like the NBA, all the WNBA teams played the 2020 season in a bubble that was located at the IMG Academy in Florida. Bird said despite winning the title, the Storm had their share of challenges.

"This still was a very challenging season with a lot of ups and downs, living in a bubble, being away," Bird added. "So like every team, we had our moments, for sure." Bird has been with the Storm since 2002 and has won four titles along with being named an All-Star 11 times. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Storm winning their fourth championship.