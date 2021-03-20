Seattle Seahawks QB Accused of Assaulting Man at Bar

✖

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Alex McGough is under investigation by the police after an incident at a Tampa bar. He allegedly punched a 24-year-old man during an altercation on St. Patrick's Day. McGough has not been arrested while the incident remains under investigation.

TMZ spoke to the alleged victim, Anthony Albino. The man said that he was reconnecting with a friend at the bar — the Green Parrot Pub — when McGough allegedly approached him and accused him of "shooting his shot" at his girlfriend. Albino claims that McGough got heated before suddenly punching him in the face. Albino told the outlet that he suffered "minor injuries" during the alleged incident, including a bloody nose and a gash on his elbow.

The day after the incident, Albino went to the police and filed a report with the intention of pressing charges. The incident is currently under investigation, and the authorities plan on speaking with McGough. There is no video of the alleged incident, but TMZ obtained a clip that showed Albino sitting with a bloody nose. There were several paper towels on the ground that had a lot of blood on them.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida International University, McGough began his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the season on the team's practice squad before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. However, the Duval County team waived him before the first game of the season.

McGough signed with the Houston Texans' practice squad, where he remained for most of the season. He was elevated to the active roster on Sept. 10 but was later waived and signed back to the practice squad in mid-October. McGough remained with the Texans during the first two months of the 2020 season until his release on Oct. 12. The Seahawks signed him to the practice squad in December.

The former FIU player is the second Seahawks backup quarterback in recent years to deal with legal issues. Trevone Boykin, an undrafted free agent out of TCU, was arrested in 2017 on charges of public intoxication and misdemeanor marijuana possession after a car in which he was a passenger struck a tavern and hit seven people on the sidewalk.

In 2018, the Seahawks cut ties with Boykin after his girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, accused him of beating her and breaking her jaw in two places. Boykin reached a deal with prosecutors where he filed a guilty plea on charges of aggravated assault and witness tampering charge. He was sentenced to three years in prison.