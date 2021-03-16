Russian Hockey Player Dead at 19 After Being Hit by Puck

✖

A Russian hockey player, Timur Faizutdinov, died after being hit in the head by a puck, the team announced on Tuesday per The Associated Press. He was 19 years old. Faizutdinov was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior hockey team against Loko Yaroslavl in a playoff game on Friday when an opponent unintentionally flipped the puck at his head. He collapsed and was treated on the ice before being taken to the hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.

The league announced the news on Twitter, and hockey fans quickly reacted to the news. "The response to this from the entire hockey community is why I love this sport so much," one fan wrote. "Doesn't matter that its a player in a junior league, we all come together to pay our respects. And its consistent too, Humbolt, Colby Cave, now Timur Faizutdinov. RIP man." Fans are sad because Faizutdinov died at a very young age.

Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19. He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12. SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gDQkK43ILr — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) March 16, 2021

"This is horrible," another fan wrote. "Just way to young and it such an innocent-looking play. I feel for the kid who shot the puck. I hope he knows it's not his fault and they get him whatever help he may need. Condolences to the family of this young man."

19-year-old MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman, Timur Faizutdinov, took a puck to the head vs. Loko Yaroslavl and is currently fighting for his life at the hospital. He's played 183 games for the Junior club and was named the captain at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/oQ9vpZUUct — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 12, 2021

Dynamo also has a team in the Kontinental Hockey League, which released a statement after Faizutdinov's death. "The Kontinental Hockey League is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of JHL Dynamo St. Petersburg player, Timur Fayzutdinov, after he sustained a head injury during a JHL fixture on 12th March," the KHL said. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time." Dynamo also announced it will hold moments of silence for Faizutdinov before its upcoming games this season.