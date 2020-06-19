Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to Host Virtual Party for Social Injustice and Hunger

✖

Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O'Neal are ready to party. On Thursday, Gronk and Shaq announced they are teaming up for Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach, a live-streamed party that will feature the two competing in multiple challenges and with musical performances. Gronkowski and O'Neal will be raising money for The NAACP and The Boys & Girls Club. DoorDash is also helping out by donating one meal, up to 1.25 million to people in need for each viewer in the livestream. The event, which will also be hosted by Taylor Rooks and J.B. Smoove, will take place on June 27 at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can watch free of charge by clicking here.

"I always say there are two things that truly bring people together, sports and music," O'Neal said in a press release. We all have been missing out on those and we all know the world can use some fun right now, so I called up my brother Gronk and my partners at The General, and together we created a party with a purpose that is giving back to the community." Gronkowski is also looking forward to the party as he's looking to take down the four-time NBA Champion.

"Ever since my first dance battle with Shaq, I have been waiting to challenge him again," Gronkowski said. I'm so excited to compete against Shaq in five epic challenges all to benefit great charities, plus bring the world together for some fun with some of our favorite artists." The five challenges the two will be taking part in will be a lip sync battle, game of HORSE, jousting, sports trivia, and The Blazin' Challenge. And for the musical performances DaBaby, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Dilop, and more are set to join the party.

Doordash caught with Shaq and Gronk recently, and Shaq talked about his love for food. " I love to put a smile on people's faces," he said. "Good food, especially enjoyed with good company, is usually the best way to accomplish that. No one loves eating more than I do so I figured I should take matters into my own hands. I love working with Papa John’s, plus have Big Chicken in Las Vegas and California, plus I have Shaquille’s outside the Staples Center in LA!"

Gronkowski was asked about joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and revealed what he's looking forward to the most this season. "First off I love the weather!" he said. "I just got down to Tampa and I'm pumped to be a new resident. It will beat the Boston weather that's for sure. More than anything, I'm excited to be back in the NFL. Tampa Bay is a great organization and I couldn't be more pumped to be back playing with Tom Brady. "