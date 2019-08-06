Former NFL Star Reggie Bush Rips Racial Inequality in Wake of El Paso Shooting

Reggie Bush has had enough. This past weekend, a mass shooting occurred in El Paso, Texas and another mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio. The former NFL star was furious after learning about what happened in El Paso and he went to Twitter to express his anger.

However, what really frustrated him was how the police treated the alleged shooter.

“This coward was taken safely into custody without a single scratch,” Bush wrote who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints. How come the police don’t let off on these white male terrorist the same way they do unarmed back people? And he’ll be protected in prison too! Y’all ready to have a real conversation yet?”

Bush continued by saying, “Meanwhile I’m watching Korey Wise being tortured and left for dead multiple times as a kid in prison in the documentary “When They See Us” for a crime he never committed. And yet this coward from today’s mass shooting will be safely protected in prison for the rest of his life.”

Bush then shared a picture of the Eric Garner and the alleged shooter whose name is Patrick Crusius. Garner died after the police put him in a chokehold while arresting him. No officers were charged in his death.

There have been a number of figures that have been outspoken about the issues with mass shootings and racial inequality. President Donald Trump held a press conference on Monday morning in wake of the shootings and he said the nation has to come together and stop the violence now more than ever.

“Our nation is overcome with shock, horror and sorrow,” Trump said. “We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil.”

“These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation and a crime against all of humanity,” he continued.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” the president said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.””Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

As of Monday morning, the death toll for the El Paso mass shooting has risen to 22. As for the Dayton mass shooting, nine people are confirmed dead including the shooter.