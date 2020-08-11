Racist Graffiti Tagged on Maryland High School Football Field

✖

A high school in Maryland was vandalized after racist graffiti was tagged on a football field. Calvert High School's football stadium in Prince Fredrick, Maryland, had the message that included the N-word on the 50-yard line. According to TMZ, community leaders said in a Facebook post (now deleted) a 15-year old Black student discovered the message early Sunday, and believe it "may possibly be a response to a picture" of the school's football's coach showing support for the new Black principal.

"The racist graffiti painted on the Calvert High School football field over the weekend is disgusting and abhorrent," Maryland Congresswoman Steby H. Hoyer said in a statement. "This act of hate and bigotry in our community is horrific, and cannot be condemned strongly enough. I urge local law enforcement to bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice. Hate has no place in Southern Maryland." Along with the field being vandalized, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas of the school were vandalized.

Lets welcome our new principal, Darrel Prioleau! He is ready for the launch of this school year and the eventual start to Calvert sports!!! #1Heart1Beat1Soul #UncommonGreatness #THEcalverthigh pic.twitter.com/5e6T1I5Xxh — Calvert Football (@CalvertFootball) August 1, 2020

"We are sad and angry that these racist messages occurred on school grounds," Superintendent Dr. Daniel D. Curry said via The Southern Maryland Chronicle. "This racist language hurts the school system and the Calvert County community. Calvert County Public Schools promotes an anti-racist environment and denounces hate and discrimination."

According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Bureau, five 18-year old male suspects were identified in the case. The charges against them are pending. "These actions are unacceptable anywhere, especially in our community," Sheriff Mike Evans said. "The actions of these perpetrators do not represent our community’s values and I fully condemn this vile and abhorrent act and will see that the individuals responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will do whatever it takes to help ensure that people feel safe and welcome in our community." In response to the graffiti, the school released a photo that included a large sign made of t-shirts of the school colors that spelled out "No Hate Here."