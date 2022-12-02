Popular Influencer 'Liver King' Admits Steroid Use in Apology

Liver King, a popular "ancestral lifestyle" influencer is admitting to using steroids. In a video, the 45-year-old issued an apology to his followers for misleading them into beleive he was living a natural lifestyle. Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, gained a lot of followers through his living routine, which includes, taking part in barbarian challenges, nine ancestral tenets and eating raw animal organs. He has been accused of using steroids in the past but has denied it.

But Liver King had to come clear when a YouTube user named More Plates More Dates released a video exposing Liver King's steroid cycle earlier this week, which alleged he was injected around $12,000 of enhancement in his body. "I'm making this video to apologize because I f— up, because I'm embarrassed and ashamed because I lied and I misled a lot of people." Liver King said, per TMZ Sports. "It's been tricky as f— to navigate," he added. "Well, clearly, I did it wrong and I'm here now to set the record straight — yes, I've done steroids and yes, I'm on steroids monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician."

Liver King continued: "While spreading the message, I've been on several podcasts, and when asked if I've ever taken steroids, I've always said, 'no. I don't touch the stuff. Not going to touch the stuff. Never touched the stuff.' That was a lie. I've convinced myself this had nothing to do with the ancestral message." He went on to say that he is "sorry as a man can be" and all he can do now is to "be better."

The video has been viewed over 980,000 times on YouTube with over 20,900 comments. One person wrote: "My son (12) showed me a video of you a while back, I immediately told him you were on steroids, he told be that you said you were "natural," I said yes, that is naturally what happens to a person who does a ton of steroids and works out a lot. I showed my son this as a lesson not to believe everything he hears and to use reason. Thanks for admitting your steroid use."

Another person wore on YouTube: "I appreciate you finally owning it EVEN THOUGH it took medical records being leaked for you to do so (basically you're only admitting it bc you got caught & to lie now would be even worse) you know you have a VERY long way to go to earn actual respect in regards to building any kind of integrity, I would love to see you do it & hope that you do bc a lot of young people need you to be a better example for them to aspire to follow."