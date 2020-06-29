Pocono 350: Bubba Wallace Reacts to 20th Place Finish After Avoiding Crash

✖

Bubba Wallace thought he was either going to win the Pocono 350 or finish in the top 10. However, when it was all said and done, Wallace finished 20th after avoiding a crash involving him and Ryan Preece. Once the race was over, Wallace talked about the mistakes he and his team made and how they can bounce back with a better performance. He said the team made adjustments from Saturday, but it still wasn't good enough.

"That's kind of the frustrating part," Wallace said when talking about not making the right adjustments. "Just didn't have enough raw speed and handling that we needed on our Camaro. All in all, come out with a top 20. I guess it's an improvement from yesterday, but it's good to get out of here and give us time to refocus before we come back. I', glad we got the race in. Racing with no lights is a little tricky. We'll head to Indy, our best finish there last year. We'll see if we can back that up."

It has been a very interesting and intense week for Wallace due to the noose investigation at the Talladega Superspeedway. And despite not winning the race on Sunday, Wallace will be with Richard Petty Motorsports for a long time as the team is expected to extend his contract. Team co-owner Andrew Murstein said the team is planning of having Wallace "next year and hopefully for many years to come."

Wallace has taken a ton of heat for the noose investigation, but he continues to keep a positive attitude since he believes an actual noose was in his garage stall at Talladega. And despite the FBI's investigation of Wallace not being targeted for a hate crime. NASCAR's investigation concluded with Wallace's garage stall being the only one that had a rope tied like a noose.

"It was surprising for our entire industry that we're trying to point towards solving for what we believe was — it was an alleged hate crime, right?" Phelps said via Deadspin. "So that's what we were solving for. And then to have it be, hey, this is something that actually was coincidental, that's a very difficult thing to try to get to." The noose investigation comes after NASCAR banning Confederate flags at races. NASCAR made the decision when Wallace brought it to light in an interview earlier this month.