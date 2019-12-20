Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Kameron Kelly Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested outside a local bar on early Friday morning according to ESPN. He was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest. Police said Kelly was being disorderly at Mario’s South Side Saloon. The 23-year old then got confrontational with an officer when he told him he had to leave.

The complaint stated that Kelly threatened to knock out an employee at the bar when his music choice on the jukebox was skipped. When Kelly was outside, the officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman. Kelly said that was “his girl” and that led to him pushing his chest against the officer and then threatened him. Kelly then resisted arrest as he was arguing with officers and one officer punched Kelly in the face multiple times while he was struggling. Kelly was sent to the hospital before being booked at the Allegheny County Jail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brooke Pryor of ESPN wrote: “In Pennsylvania, the crime of terroristic threat is committed if a person communicates, either directly or indirectly, a threat to: commit a crime of violence with intent to terrorize another; cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation; or otherwise cause serious public inconvenience, or cause terror or serious public inconvenience with reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.”

Kelly originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from San Diego State in 2018. He was cut by the team before the preseason began, but signed with the San Diego Fleet of the now defunct football league the Alliance of American Football. Once the AAF suspended operations in April, Kelly signed with the Steelers and made the initial 53-man roster.

“Sources say there are teams out there who are enamored with the idea of playing Kelly at cornerback to take advantage of his length and ball skills,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote back in 2018. If he gets drafted to play corner, he will require patience as he lacks experience and movement skills to hold up against NFL route-runners. As a safety, teams like his range and ball skills to take it away and flip the field. Kelly’s success could be tied to positional and scheme fit more than most.

This year, Kelly has played in 14 games and has recorded 15 tackles, one interception and one passes defended. The Steelers have not commented on the arrest.