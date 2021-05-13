Watch: Padres Fan Knocks out Rockies Fan With 1 Punch

✖

A San Diego Padres fan looks ready to get into the boxing ring. During a doubleheader between the Padres and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, a Padres fan is seen knocking out a Rockies fan with one punch. And after the Padres fan landed the right hook, a number of Rockies fans swarmed and jumped on the Padres fan.

According to TMZ, police arrived on the scene after the incident. A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department told TMZ no arrests were made, explaining. "The person who threw the first punch, was contacted by police. However, the person struck did not want to press charges." The Denver Police Department also announced the news on Twitter, and fans had a lot to say about it.

"Imagine you get punched in the face dropped even and you wake up and are just like yea I don’t want to ruin this guys life over a drunken fight at a baseball game... that guys awesome," one fan wrote. Another person said that a crime was still committed despite the Rockies fan not pressing charges.

The person who threw the first punch, was contacted by police. However, the person struck did not want to press charges. No one was arrested. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 13, 2021

"No there is absolutely a crime," the person wrote. "The punched guy must have said something or done something pretty bad before it occurred. Whether he wants to press charges or not doesn't necessarily control whether the police arrest." The Rockies fan may have lost the fight, but he was able to see his team win in a dramatic fashion. Rockies player Josh Fuentes hit a walk-off RBI single to give his team a 3-2 win. He also hit a two-run homer earlier in the game.

“I definitely got caught up in trying to do really well, especially in front of my family and in front of Nolan [Arenado],” Fuentes said per MLB.com. “I wanted to rake in front of him. It was clear that I was pressing. I’ve been doing that the past couple of weeks. But you can definitely say Nolan got me a little too fired up. Usually when I do well, my personality is very energetic. But when they see me after bad games - especially after I had that double play and we lost in St. Louis - I think it was ‘Mac’ [Ryan McMahon] and [Garrett] Hampson, they waited on me and patted me on the back. With my personality, guys know when I’m pressing.”