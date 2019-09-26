Ohio High School Football Player Lifts Car to Save Man’s Life

A 16-year old high school football player from Ohio is considered a hero after lifting a car off of a neighbor’s chest to save the man’s life. According to Mansfield News Journal, Zac Clark, a football player from Clear Fork High School in Bellville, Ohio, was outside when he saw a man working on his car. After hearing a loud bang, Clark went to help the man as he was crushed under his Volkswagen. Clark was able to lift the car to allow the man’s wife to pull him to safety, while Clark’s neighbor was then rushed to the hospital.

“I turned around and saw him struggling,” Clark said, per the Mansfield News Journal. “Instincts kicked in, and I just ran over there, and I just thought I had to get the car off him.”

Clark went on to say he does whatever he can do to help people out because it’s something he wants to do as he gets older.

“I have always wanted to be a firefighter and help people out,” Clark said. “The first thing that came to my mind was to get over there, do what I can do and do anything I can to help. But it is all about people helping people. The adrenaline kicked in, I got the car up a little bit and we got him out.”

The Manfield News Journal also said that Clark called his football coach to tell him what happened.

“We have a young man here on our football team that exemplifies everything you talk about as a football coach,” David Carroll said. “You always want players with courage and strength and does the right thing and doesn’t hesitate when you are called to duty. He did all those things.”

Carroll also said he’s not surprised Clark jumped into action.

“Why it doesn’t surprise me that he did this, he has just a huge heart,” Carroll said to Fox 8 Cleveland. “Here’s a young man who’s been through tragedy himself with his father passing away last summer and he didn’t hesitate at all and saved somebody’s life.”

As for the man, Clark gave an update on his health.

“He had a couple of cracked ribs and his face was messed up pretty bad, but the doctors told him if I wasn’t there then he’d be dead,” Zac said. “I just thank God for putting me in the position and giving me the strength to do that.”