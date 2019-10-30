NFL Trade Deadline Officially Passes

With mere minutes remaining until the 4 p.m. trade deadline, all was quiet in the NFL. It appeared that many of the rumored transactions would not be taking place, but there was still hope that the Dallas Cowboys would be completing a trade for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. NFL reporter Jane Slater even revealed that Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was meeting with passing game coordinator Kris Richard, as well as safeties coach Greg Jackson. However, the deadline came and went without any transactions taking place.

Early on Tuesday, there were reports that the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas wanted to part ways with the talented safety from LSU, but the news was viewed as more of a rumor due to the team wanting a high draft pick. NFL insider Ian Rapoport even reported that the Jets were requesting a first-round pick, as well as additional compensation. Although he didn’t clarify if it was more draft picks or a player.

Ultimately, this move did not happen, and Adams was one of many big names that ultimately stayed on his current roster. He was also joined by Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, who had been tied to reports of a possible trade early on Tuesday.

As Slater reported on Tuesday afternoon, the Jets wanted “a lot, a little less than Jalen Ramsey” in return for Adams. The Rams recently brought Ramsey to Los Angeles with two first-round picks, as well as a fourth-rounder.

While there were many trades in the week leading up to the deadline involving wide receivers and defensive end Michael Bennett, all of the big roster moves did not take place on Tuesday afternoon. Perennial Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams remained on the Washington Redskins roster after news broke that the team was willing to part ways with him at last. The Cleveland Browns had been tied to the veteran for months on end, but a deal did not go through. The reason for the lack of movement was not revealed.

Similarly, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was expected to move on from the Denver Broncos as the deadline approached, especially after multiple teams called and asked for the trade price. This deal ultimately did not happen, which is exactly what Harris expected. He told Josina Anderson of ESPN that the Broncos wanted too much in return for him, and he didn’t expect to be on the move.

Ultimately, the trade deadline passed without any major moves taking place before the proverbial final whistle blew. Now teams will have to wait for the new league year on March 18 before they can attempt to trade for that final piece to add to the roster.

(Photo Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty)