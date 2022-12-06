NFL Team Fires General Manager Despite Being in First Place

One NFL team made a surprising move as it make a playoff push. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced they have fired general manager Jon Robinson after being with the team for nearly seven seasons. The move comes after the Titans lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 on Sunday. However, the Titans are currently 7-5 on the year and in first place in the AFC South.

"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

"I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best." This move also comes nearly a year after Robinson signed a contract extension. During his time in Tennessee, Robinson drafted 29 players, and two of those players — running back Derrick Henry and safety Kevin Byard — have reached the Pro Bowl. Additionally, three of Robinson's free agent/trade acquisitions — quarterback Ryan Tannehill, safety Brynden Trawick and running back DeMarco Murray — have played in the NFL all-star game.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the team for seven years, will lead player personnel for the rest of the season and a search for a new general manager will begin once the season is complete. Robinson began his NFL career in 2022 when became an area scout for the New England Patriots. He worked his way up the organization until he became the team's director of college scouting in 2009. In 2013, Robinson became the director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a position he held for three seasons before joining the Titans.