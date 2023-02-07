NFL Running Back Wins $500K in Las Vegas

An NFL running back just made a lot of money despite his football season being over. According to Sarah Bishop of ESPN, Ronnie Rivers of the Los Angeles Rams won $514,837 by playing three-card poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rivers was in Vegas celebrating his mother's birthday and plans to buy a house with his winnings, according to KTNV.

TMZ Sports says Rivers pulled a Royal Flush at the three-card poker table to help him earn the jackpot prize. Rivers had a base salary of $705,000 last year and is set to make $870,000 in 2023. Rivers, 24, originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent last year after playing college football at Fresno State.

.@CaesarsRewards guest and @RamsNFL player Ronnie Rivers hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot this weekend winning $514,837 on 3-card poker!



21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/EVjQISUiUG — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) February 6, 2023

After signing with the Cardinals in May, Rivers was released by the team in August but quickly signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He was waived by the Seahawks four days later and joined the Rams practice squad on Sept. 15. Rivers was promoted to the active roster in November and played in eight games. He rushed for 21 yards on nine carries and caught five passes for 29 yards.

In an interview with Rams broadcaster J.B. Long in November, Rivers talked about his time in the NFL. "I'm just staying true to the whole process and understanding that you have to come out and work every day. I've been taking it day by day, this has been my third team already. It's been a tough little journey, you just have to persevere and work hard every day," Rivers said, per The Collegian.

.@RamsNFL RB Ronnie Rivers won half a mill on one hand of 3-card poker 🤯



(🎥: IG/@lilronnie_20) pic.twitter.com/7A9XeklxGU — FanDuel Casino (@FanDuelCasino) February 7, 2023

Rivers left Fresno State as one of the best players in school history. He is the school's record holder in career touchdowns scored (52), rushing touchdowns (40), receiving touchdowns by a running back (12), receiving yards by a running back (1,417) and pass receptions by a running back (150). In his senior season, Rivers finished with 788 rushing yards, 364 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

In an interview with Cardinals reporter Kevin Parrish Jr. last year, Rivers talked about the frustrations of not being drafted. "There was a disappointment and frustration," Rivers said. "But you look past that and find positives in the situation because not everyone gets a chance. There are guys I know that didn't even get an opportunity to attend camp. God has a different plan for everyone."