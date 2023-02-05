NFL Pro Bowl 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The Super Bowl is one week away, and before the week-long festivities kickoff, some of the NFL's best players get together to participate in the league's All-Star game. The 2023 Pro Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today, and the game will look very different from what it has been in years past. The Pro Bowl will kick off today, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ABC. It will also stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ for mobile users.

This year, the NFL decided to switch things up with the Pro Bowl as the event will be three seven-on-seven flag football games. On Thursday, the NFL hosted eight skills events — Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing, Best Catch, Gridiron Gauntlet, Move the Chains, and Kick Tac Toe — and the AFC and NFC teams competed to secure points. The winning conference for each event earns three points, and the teams will then play two flag football games on Sunday with the winning team earning six points for their conference. The points accumulated in the eight skills events and the two flag football games will serve as the starting score for the final flag football game. The team that wins the game will win the Pro Bowl (officially called The Pro Bowl Games).

Derek Carr using the pro bowl as a free agent combine is hilarious and I love it pic.twitter.com/LII0YdQQkc — Evan Wind (@EvanWind1) February 3, 2023

"We've received invaluable feedback from players, teams and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we're thrilled to use The Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight Flag football as an integral part of the sport's future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring our players, their families and fans closer than ever before," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events, said in a statement back in September. "Building on the success of the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 Draft, as well as our strong partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Las Vegas Raiders, we look forward to bringing The 2023 Pro Bowl Games to the capital of world-class sports and entertainment."

Another full day of the #ProBowlGames 😤



Who do you want to win? 👀



📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames live from Vegas — Today 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2wmBvAlqgp — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

The players on the AFC roster include QB, Trevor Lawrence, RB Nick Chubb, LB Matt Judon, CB Sauce Gardner and S Minkah Fitzpatrick. The NFC roster features players such as QB Geno Smith, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Justin Jefferson, DL Nick Bosa, LB Micah Parsons and CB Jaire Alexander.