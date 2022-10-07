NFL Network Host Blasts 'Poser' Russell Wilson for Thursday Night Football Performance

Russell Wilson is taking a lot of heat for his performance against the Indianapolis Colts during Thursday Night Football. But one NFL Network personality did not hold back when talking about Wilson as he called him a "poser." Kyle Brandt shared his thoughts on the Denver Broncos quarterback on Good Morning Football Friday morning and said that he is not the person who people perceived him to be.

"I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league, I think Russell Wilson is a poser," he said, per NESN. "That doesn't mean he's a bad person, I actually think he's a good person. I think he's trying to be something that he's not."

Thoughts on Russell Wilson…. pic.twitter.com/IkIC4SP7rk — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 7, 2022

Brandt went on to say that Wilson denied him an interview during a big event. "I worked the NFL Honors, I worked the red carpet. (Travis) Kelce comes by, (Aaron) Rodgers comes by, Russell Wilson shows up with his sunglasses and his wife, and I think they think they're Jay-Z and Beyonce and they will literally put their hand up and say 'No, we're not talking,'" Brandt recalled. "Why? Because you think you're that cool and you're that famous and you're that amazing and everything is so perfect. That does not work in the locker room unless you're really good or a really, really good guy. It just doesn't work."

Wilson joined the Broncos during the offseason after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. And things have not been going well for the Super Bowl champion as he has completed just 59% of his passes and thrown four touchdown pass with three interceptions and a passer rating of 82.8 in five games. On Thursday, the Broncos lost to the Colts in overtime, and Russell threw no touchdown passes and two interceptions in the loss.

"I know I'm a winner," Wilson said after the game, per the Broncos' official website. "I know that I'm a battler. I know that I'm going to keep going, keep believing. There's so much season left. There's so much opportunity left. I believe in these guys every day, and I know they believe in me too. We believe in each other. "I'm looking forward to turning it around. Looking forward to turning it around because when we do, it's going to be a special story when we do it."