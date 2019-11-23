NFL Fines 33 Players and Both Teams in Browns-Steelers Altercation, Totaling $732,422

Saturday morning, it was revealed that quarterback Mason Rudolph had been fined for his role in the brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Hours later, the league revealed that they had finished handing out punishments for this incident. In total, the NFL fined 33 players for their actions on Nov. 14, totaling $732,422.

Shortly after the game between these AFC North rivals, it was revealed that each franchise had been docked $250,000, accounting for $500K of the total number. However, sources had told NFL insider Ian Rapoport that 10 other figures would be fined for their actions. This ultimately turned into a very modest estimate considering that the league listed triple that amount on the official breakdown of fines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The biggest amounts among these punishments belonged to Rudolph ($50K), Myles Garrett ($45,623), and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey ($35,096). Garrett also received an indefinite suspension while Pouncey was handed a two-game ban after his appeal reduced it from three. Browns defender Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game, but his fine was removed upon appeal.

Apart from the big names on the list, the NFL only fined the rest of the players for minor infractions. 30 players – 10 from the Browns – were all given a $3,507 fine for entering the fight area. This is the amount given to first-time offenders. If any of these players had taken part in the altercation, they would have been fined $7,017.

The NFL wanted to make a point following this incident during the Browns victory, and handing out 33 fines to the players, as well as those to the franchises, is certainly in pursuit of that goal. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell even said that the suspensions of Garrett, Pouncey, and Ogunjobi were meant to send a very clear message about how these actions are not allowed in the NFL.

Will these fines serve as a deterrent to future incidents between these two teams? That answer is unknown, but it will be provided shortly. The Browns and Steelers will face off once again a week from Sunday. Although Pouncey and Garrett will both be absent from the game while serving out their respective suspensions.

In order to avoid any potential added drama, the league opted to move the kickoff time of this battle up to 1 p.m. ET. The Browns and Steelers were originally scheduled for a late afternoon kickoff, but the league flexed it to an earlier time.

Photo Credit: Jason Miller/Getty