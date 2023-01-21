NFL Divisional Round: Time, Channel and How to Watch Giants vs Eagles Playoff Game

The second divisional round playoff game of the 2022-23 NFL season will feature two NFC East rivals. The New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and it will be the third meeting for the two teams this year. The game will kick off tonight at 8:15 p.m. and air on Fox while streaming on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports App, and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and last week they won their first playoff game since 2011 which is the same year they won the Super Bowl. In the win against the Minnesota Vikings last week, quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns for the Giants while also rushing for a game-high 78 yards. The Giants will need Jones to play big tonight to take down the Eagles on their home field.

TWO rivalries are coming your way this weekend in the Divisional Round 😤

🏈 @Giants vs @Eagles, Saturday 7:30p ET on FOX

🏈 @dallascowboys vs @49ers, Sunday 6p ET on FOX



Can't wait. pic.twitter.com/OQh2n1CSv7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2023

"He's really even-keeled, same guy every day, which you appreciate for that position," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said, per the team's official website. "Hard worker. Good teammate. Nothing really rattles him. I think he's been through a lot of different things in his career, and I think players look to him because he is that consistent voice, consistent messaging, consistent player (with) how he practices. I think consistent is probably the best word to use."

The Eagles had last week off after finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record, the best mark in the NFC. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had an MVP-type season, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Eagles defeated the Giants in the first two meetings this year but realize the third time around will be more challenging to take them down again.

"This is a really good team with a really good defense," Hurts said, per the Eagles' official website. "They do a lot of really good things. It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field, so I'm going to go out there and play my game. Whatever happens, happens." The Giants are looking to reach the NFC Championship for the first time since 2011, the Eagles have a chance to reach the conference title game for the first time since the 2017 season.