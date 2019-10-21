New York Yankees Pitcher CC Sabathia Announces Retirement

CC Sabathia has called it a career. On Monday, the star New York Yankees pitcher went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball. This is not a surprise since he did say 2019 would be his final year in Major League Baseball before the season began according to the New York Post.

“It all started in Vallejo, CA in my grandma’s backyard throwing grapefruits at a folding chair. I could have never imagined how much this game has meant to me since. Through the ups and downs, baseball has always been my home. From Cleveland, to Milwaukee, to New York and everywhere in between, I’m so thankful to have experienced this journey with every teammate past and present,” Sabathia wrote.

“All I ever wanted to do was to be a great teammate and win. I’m so proud of this year’s team, we fought til the end. Love you guys! I’m going to miss going out there on the mound and competing, but it’s time to say farewell. Thank you, Baseball.”

Yankees fans showed their love and appreciation for Sabathia. One fan said, “Thank you CC. Watching you in the Pinstripes for a decade was an absolute joy. Getting to see you win 250 was incredible.” Another fan wrote, You’re a warrior, a work horse, an ace, and a leader. Thank you for your years of service big man.”

More comments began to pour in for the CY Young winner with one fan saying, “CC, congrats on your Hall Of Fame career on & off the field. I will never forget watching the incredible run you went on in 2008 putting the Brew Crew on your back all the way to the playoffs.” Another fan responded, “The Yankees organization and its fans were incredibly lucky to have you. I was blessed to see you when you joined in 2009 and now when you retired this year. Thank you for everything.”

Sabathia was a member of the Cleveland Indians and the Milwaukee Brewers before joining the Yankees in 2009. He helped the Yankees win the World Series that season, leading the American League in wins with 19. He won the Cy Young award in 2007 after winning 19 games and recording a 3.21 ERA for the Indians. Sabathia won a total of 251 games and struck out 3,093 batters in his career.