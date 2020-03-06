New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees Shaves Head for Charity, Raises Massive Total

Drew Brees has a new look for the offseason. The New Orleans Saints quarterback went to Instagram to post a video of him getting his head shaved. The reason Brees was getting a new haircut was for charity as he was raising money for Boston Children’s Hospital, and it looks like his move led to a massive donation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 5, 2020 at 3:04pm PST

“Got a serious buzz cut today for the [Saving by Shaving] event to raise money for Boston Childrens Hospital!” Brees wrote in the caption. “Thanks to Granite CEO Rob Hale for making a $7M donation today!! Wow!”

According to NOLA.com, for each person who shaved their head or donated at least eight inches of hair, Granite donated $2,500, which was matched by the CEO’s family for a total of $5,000 per head for pediatric research. Granite told NOLA.com the company has raised more the $35 million since starting the event seven years ago.

It would be something to see Brees with a shaved head this upcoming season, especially with it being possibly final his final year in the NFL.

“My feelings about the 2020 season!” Brees wrote in an Instagram post last month with a picture of mountains. “I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

There was speculation about Brees’ future as 2019 was the final year on his contract after he just turned 41. When he was at the Pro Bowl in January, Brees said he would take some time to make a decision.

“I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning],” Brees said to NFL Network’s Jane Slater during the Pro Bowl. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been with the Saints, I’ve played with them 14 years, it’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given that I’m coming back every year, but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

“I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason, just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess,” Brees continued.