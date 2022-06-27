NBA Fans Blast Kyrie Irving After He Requests Trade From Nets
Kyrie Irving is on his way out of the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the NBA superstar was granted permission to seek a trade from the Nets after spending just three seasons with the team. According to the New York Daily News, Irving has until June 29 to pick up the $36.9 million player option on his contract. He is looking for a long-term contract, something the Nets aren't willing to do.
ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team interested in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets for Irving. If that happens, Irving would be reunited with LeBron James as the two played for and won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Irving was selected No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft. Along with being an NBA Champion, Irving has been selected to the All-Star team seven times, and the All-NBA three times. Along with playing with the Cavaliers (2011-2017) and the Nets (2019-present), Irving was also a member of the Boston Celtics (2017-2019). Here's a look at fans going after Irving for looking to join another team.
He's Gone
The belief among both league and player circles is that Kyrie Irving is GONE, per @Krisplashed
The Nets believe Kyrie Irving is not committed to doing what it takes to be on the floor every game for his teammates pic.twitter.com/WqvsGgbfCD— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 27, 2022
One fan replied: "There's also rumors circulating that kyrie to the Lakers is a done deal. He just added those other teams in as a distraction."
Final Result
Kyrie Irving destroying every NBA team he has ever been a part of pic.twitter.com/UbubDWsJW1— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2022
Another fan wrote: "And the part right after this is how he's treating his phone when he realizes only one team wants him and it's the Lakers at $6 mil."
Lakers or Bust
Other than the Lakers, there are no known teams pursuing a sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving, per @wojespn
The Nets aren't believed to be interested in the Lakers' packages pic.twitter.com/2uR8pHM1Gm— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2022
One fan stated: "The lakers think their ol reliable trade package of THT, Nunn, and a first round pick can get them any superstar."
Lakers First Look
It's time To Be Legendary It's your legacy to wear purple and gold @KyrieIrving for our legend Kobe Bryant @Lakers get this man here pic.twitter.com/cq25BgJVt7— Los Angeles lakers researcher (@OdeaJamie) June 26, 2022
One fan said: "Kyrie doesn't care about Kobe, Lebron, KD, Coach K, and on and on. Kyrie is worried about what makes Kyrie happy, that particular day. If by some chance he does go to LA, just wait Lakers fans, He'll tell you he wants to be a Lakers for life, and want out a month later."
Everybody's Leaving
Losing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden within 8 months should be a criminal offense— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) June 27, 2022
A Nets fan wrote: "As a life long Nets fan it sucks knowing we had our top 3 players ever on the same team… yet I'm not surprised that it hasn't worked out. ESP when 2 of the 3 have been team cancers."
Emmy Worthy?
If Kyrie somehow finds his way to the Lakers with Westbrook still on the roster their games should be eligible to win a Primetime Emmy. First time ever. Outstanding Drama series or Outstanding Comedy, doesn’t matter, either will do.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 27, 2022
A fan predicts: "Kyrie signs with lakers. KD to sixers for Tobias n maxey. LeBron demands trade after a month of dealing with Kyrie Westbrook n AD. Sixers trade Harden for LeBron. LeBron JoJo KD big 3. Warriors n bucks play in the finals."
Iron Sheik Weighs In
KYRIE IRVING SO I CAN THROW HIM OFF THE FLAT EARTH https://t.co/EiAWIFIxEw— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 27, 2022
One fan replied: "Yeah, but it probably will time with L.Ron Hubbard's Spaceship coming by and he'll be saved."