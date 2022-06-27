NBA Fans Blast Kyrie Irving After He Requests Trade From Nets

Kyrie Irving is on his way out of the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the NBA superstar was granted permission to seek a trade from the Nets after spending just three seasons with the team. According to the New York Daily News, Irving has until June 29 to pick up the $36.9 million player option on his contract. He is looking for a long-term contract, something the Nets aren't willing to do.

ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team interested in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets for Irving. If that happens, Irving would be reunited with LeBron James as the two played for and won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Irving was selected No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft. Along with being an NBA Champion, Irving has been selected to the All-Star team seven times, and the All-NBA three times. Along with playing with the Cavaliers (2011-2017) and the Nets (2019-present), Irving was also a member of the Boston Celtics (2017-2019). Here's a look at fans going after Irving for looking to join another team.