National Organization for Women Blasts NFL for 'Unacceptable' Deshaun Watson Suspension

Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games for his 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and it has led to some strong reactions on social media. The NFL has two days to appeal the decision and make the suspension longer, but one group is already going after the league for the short suspension. The National Organization for Women released a statement that said the Cleveland Browns quarterback should have been suspended for more games and fined for his actions.

"It is unacceptable, insulting, and dangerous—but not surprising—that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will face merely a 6-game suspension—with no fines—following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made by more than two dozen women," the statement read. "The NFL and the multi-billion-dollar sports industry have a vested interest in enabling sexual misconduct, assault, and violence. They even wrote it into Deshaun Watson's $230 million contract!"

Despite Watson being hit with 24 lawsuits, Sue Robinson, the former federal judge who handed down the suspension to Watson, only looked at the evidence based on four accusers, as mentioned by Pro Football Talk. The statement from the National Organization for Women went on to call out the Browns for paying Watson this year knowing that he would be suspended for at least part of the season.

"The NFL and the multi-billion-dollar sports industry have a vested interest in enabling sexual misconduct, assault, and violence," the statement continued. "They even wrote it into Deshaun Watson's $230 million contract! The Browns knew that their star recruit would be suspended for at least part of this year's season because of his record of sex offenses, and so they restructured his contract to make the majority of his $46 million first-year payout a 'signing bonus,' not tied to him playing actual games."

The statement then looks back at the Ray Rice situation and how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled it. "The NFL has had a violence against women problem for years — and everyone knows it," the statement reveals. "NOW was outspoken over the mishandling of the 2014 domestic violence case against Baltimore Raven Ray Rice, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has failed since then to find a consistent, independent, and trustworthy means of addressing the scourge of violence against women — and bringing abusers to justice." Watson is currently practicing with the Browns as he awaits the NFL's ruling. If the six-game suspension stands, Watson will be eligible to make his debut on Oct. 23 when the Browns face the Ravens.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.