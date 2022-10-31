NASCAR Star Gets Married in South Carolina Ceremony

A NASCAR star is now a married man. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tied the knot with Madyson Joy Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. According to PEOPLE, more than 200 friends and family members were in attendance, and Stenhouse Jr. was joined by his best man and father Rick Stenhouse Sr. along with his six groomsmen including 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

The wedding ceremony took place at Runnymede, a private property located along the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very special to me," Goodfleisch told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to get married on the water."

Stenhouse Jr. and Goodfleisch marry after getting engaged in California in November 2021. "Our lives are ever-changing, but we just know that we have the one constant and that is our faith and our belief in God," Stenhouse said. "That's what we stick to because we have a lot of bad days at the track. The good days are few and far between. It's hard to win races and it's hard to have good runs these days with the competitiveness. So, it's our faith that we try to stick to."

Stenhouse also went to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ceremony. "Hands down best day, my wife's [Madyson] vision of our perfect day came to life and we couldn't be happier with how it turned out," Stenhouse wrote in an Instagram post. After the wedding, Stenhouse took part in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday and finished in 22nd place. This year, Stenhouse earned four top-10 finishes and came in second at the DuraMax Drydene 400 in May. In his career, Stenhouse has won two Cup Series races while finishing in the top 10 45 times. He was named Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2013 and won pole at the 2020 Daytona 500.

Earlier in the year, Stenhouse spoke to Racer about diving the Next Gen car. "Even with this new car, it was still similar to our old car," he said. "Then we come to Fontana or go to Las Vegas and it is nothing like our other car. Then we'll go to Phoenix and other tracks that are going to be different. You're going to have to adapt pretty quick and you've only got 15 minutes of practice to adapt to it and that will be important that you and your team do your homework before you get to the track."