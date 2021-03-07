NASCAR Race: Weather Forecast for Sunday's Las Vegas Race

✖

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 400 miles of racing. Team Penske's Joey Logano will strive to win his third consecutive spring race at the track, and he will do so under partially-cloudy skies. Here is the weather forecast for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, which fans can watch online with a fuboTV trial.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, there should not be any weather-related issues on Sunday. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s and a 0% chance of rainfall at the track. There will be clouds in the sky, but they should not cause any issues. The drivers should be able to race all 267 laps without any weather-related delays.

While the NASCAR race takes place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there is cause for concern. The annual trip to Sin City dealt with weather-related issues in both 2019 and 2020. Rainfall delayed the practice laps in 2019 and forced the crews to cover their cars and don rain jackets.

Similarly, heavy rains caused several issues during the 2020 NASCAR weekend. The Xfinity Series qualifying session did not take place due to rainfall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The weather was supposed to clear ahead of the Cup Series qualifying sessions, but the inclement weather continued. NASCAR ultimately canceled all qualifying sessions and determined the starting lineup according to the rulebook.

One year later, the NASCAR drivers have adjusted to the lack of practice laps and qualifying sessions. The COVID-19 guidelines determined the starting lineup for nearly the entire 2020 schedule. Outside of the season-opening Daytona 500, the trend has continued into 2021.

Keeping with updated guidelines in Nevada, NASCAR will allow a limited-capacity crowd. There will be an estimated 12,500 fans at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, rooting for their favorite drivers. This number marks a change from the fall playoff race at LVMS, which hometown favorite Kurt Busch won in overtime.

The Pennzoil 400 takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the green flag will wave at 3:49 p.m. Fox will provide the broadcast as part of the continued first-half season schedule. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio call. Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer will call the action from the booth while Jamie Little and Regan Smith work as pit reporters. Larry McReynolds will join them as an analyst, providing commentary from the Fox Sports studios.